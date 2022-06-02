Explained: What do we celebrate International World Bicycle Day? Benefits of cycling

Professor Leszek Sibilski led a grassroots campaign with his sociology class to promote a UN Resolution for World Bicycle Day, which garnered the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries. The resolution was adopted by a consensus of 193 member states.

The aim of the resolution is to encourage stakeholders to emphasize and advance the use of the bicycle as a means of fostering sustainable development, strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people, promoting health, preventing disease, promoting tolerance, mutual understanding and respect and facilitating social inclusion and a culture of peace.

The Assembly welcomed initiatives to organize bicycle rides at the national and local levels as a means of strengthening physical and mental health and well-being and developing a culture of cycling in society.

"The bicycle contributes to cleaner air and less congestion and makes education, health care and other social services more accessible to the most vulnerable populations. A sustainable transport system that promotes economic growth, reduces inequalities while bolstering the fight against climate change is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," the UN stated.

Aim of the Celebration

The aim is to encourage and motivate people to take up and adopt Cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness activities and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc. By adopting Cycling, people will also facilitate in reducing carbon footprints. Through the Observance of World Bicycle Day, citizens will be given call to make a resolve to include physical activity at least 30 minutes daily in their lives.

. .

History of Bicycle

Bicycles were introduced in the 19th century in Europe. By the early 21st century, more than 1 billion were in existence. These numbers far exceed the number of cars, both in total and ranked by the number of individual models produced. They are the principal means of transportation in many regions. They also provide a popular form of recreation and have been adapted for use as children's toys, general fitness, military and police applications, courier services, bicycle racing, and bicycle stunts.

Bicycle Day Celebration in India This Year

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-India@75 is organizing World Cycle Day throughout the country on Friday.

Department of Youth Affairs with the support of youth organizations namely Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) are undertaking four set of activities simultaneously viz Launching of World Bicycle Day in Delhi, Bicyle Rallies in 35 States/UTs Capitals, 75 Iconic Locations across the country and in all blocks of the country.

Thus, on the occasion of World Bicycle Day on 3rd June 2022, cycle rallies will be organized throughout the country. Through this initiative, more than 9.68 lakh km distance will be covered by 1.29 Lakh young cyclists through the proposed Bicycle Rallies on a single day.

Benefits of Riding Bicycle.

Riding bicycle increases cardiovascular fitness.

Riding bicycle increases muscle strength and flexibility.

Riding bicycle decreases body fat levels.

Riding bicycle reduces anxiety and depression.

Riding bicycle strengthens immune system

Studies say cycling on regular basis reduces risk of bowel and breast cancers.