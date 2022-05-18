Explained: What are urban heat islands? Causes, and Why does this happen?

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory or NASA JPL, shared an image showing the temperature in Delhi's urban 'heat islands,' amid the heatwave.



New Delhi, May 18: Recently, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory released images that show "heat islands" in and around the national capital Delhi.

In a press note, NASA said, this image, taken shortly before local midnight on May 5, shows urban areas and agricultural lands northwest of Delhi (the large red area in the lower right) that are home to about 28 million people. The image covers about 4,800 square miles (12,350 square kilometers).

Cities are usually markedly warmer than the surrounding countryside due to human activities and the materials used in the built environment. The image clearly delineates these urban "heat islands." Nighttime temperatures in Delhi and several smaller villages were above 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius), peaking at about 102 degrees F (39 degrees C), while the rural fields nearby had cooled to around 60 degrees F (15 degrees C), it added.

What are urban heat islands?

An urban heat island occurs when a city experiences much warmer temperatures than nearby rural areas. Research predicts that the heat island effect will strengthen in the future as the structure, spatial extent, and population density of urban areas change and grow.