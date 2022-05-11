Explained: The Karnataka circular on use of loudspeakers

"All existing users of loud speakers/ public address system and sound producing instruments shall obtain written permission from the Designated Authority within 15 days," the circular said.

This comes at a time when some groups have threatened to intensify their campaign to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside Mosques that play the azaan through loudspeakers.

"Those who do not obtain permission, should voluntarily remove loud speakers/public address system and sound producing instruments or else the same shall be removed by the designated authority within 15 days from the deadline given," the circular also read.

The circular while citing a 2005 Supreme Court order regarding noise pollution said that the loudspeaker or the public address system should not be used except after obtaining permission from the designated authority.

"Non-compliance to the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, Government Order dated August 13, 2002 and directions above shall attract penal action in accordance with Section 15, 19 and 24 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986," the circular said.

The government further listed the permit approving authorities in urban and local areas. In the police commissionerate areas, the assistant commissioner of police, jurisdictional executive engineer of the city corporation and a representative of the pollution control will be the authority.

In all other areas, the deputy superintendent of police, jurisdictional tahsildar and a representative of the pollution control board will have the authority to approve and take action against any such violation.

On Monday several right wing groups organised Bhajan-Keertan from pre-dawn to counter azaan from Mosques. Following this Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai met with officials after which the circular was issued.

Anand Singh, minister for environment, ecology and tourism said that if the rules are broken action will be taken. It is applicable to Temples, Mosques, Churches or any marriage ceremony. These restrictions have to be abided by and if any local resident lodges a complaint then action will be taken, Singh also said.