Explained: Power crisis due to heat wave and coal crisis: List of states facing power cuts

New Delhi Amid a deepening crisis in coal shortage, the Delhi government warned of a possible setback in providing an uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the capital, including Metro trains and hospitals. The situation in entire India is dire. We have to collectively come up with a solution soon. Solid steps are immediately needed to resolve this situation" Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi said in a tweet.

Here, we are listing out the states facing power cuts

New Delhi, Apr 30: Several parts of India are grappling with a power crisis, as peak demand in states sees a sharp rise amid a sweltering heatwave. Maximum temperatures in most places in these states are hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting to assess the situation and wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants that supply electricity to the national capital, news agency PTI reported. Presently, 25-30 per cent of the electricity demand in Delhi is being met through these power stations, and they face a shortage of coal, Jain said.

The power demand in the national capital Delhi crossed the 6,000 MW mark on Thursday for the first time in the month of April and it will touch 8,200 MW.

Haryana

Amid reports of thermal power plants witnessing a dip in their coal stocks, Haryana will take additional power from states like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and other sources to meet the consumption, said state Power Minister Ch Ranjeet Singh.

"We will tackle the situation within a week. 1200-1400 MW additional power would be taken from Adani. Power consumption has increased. Further, 350 MW of additional power would be taken from Chhattisgarh and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh," the Minister told ANI.

The shortage of coal has led to four to six hours of cumulative power outage in all of Gurugram till Thursday evening, said officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), adding the power outages lasted from 15 minutes to almost an hour during different times in the day. The average demand of electricity in the state is around 9,000 MW.

Bihar

Acknowledging power shortage across the state, Bihar's Power Minister, Bijendra Prasad Yadav assured on Thursday that a power shortage of around 1000 Megawatt (MW) power will be resolved in a day or two. "A power supply shortage of around 1000MW is presently going on in the state and it will be resolved in a day or two," said Yadav.

According to Yadav, a unit of Navinagar that started running on Thursday is capable of supplying approximately 500-600 MW power.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren admitted that the state is unable to meet the peak demand, but said his government has sanctioned additional funds for buying power from the open market through energy exchanges. People have complained that they are facing a 3-4 hour power outage.

As per the Central Electricity Authority, the state has a total installed capacity of 4,556.44 MW as on January. Of this, around 4,250 MW comes from thermal sources.

Thermal power plants in Jharkhand are reportedly unable to fulfil the daily peak hour requirement of nearly 2,400 MW in the wake of "lower" supply of coal, the officials said.

Punjab

People in Punjab have also faced power cuts due to drop in power generation. As per the reports, people are facing 4-6 power outages. The state is facing shortage of 2,000 MW.

Odisha

In Odisha, residents of a number of districts complained of frequent power cuts amid scorching heat. The state faced an acute shortage of electricity in mid-April following the breakdown of an NTPC unit, which generates 800 MW of power, of which Odisha's share is 400 MW.

The energy department has also called for regulating air-conditioner load, industrial and agricultural load during peak hours from 7 pm to 11 pm for the next one week in order to maintain a stable power supply.

The coal crisis at certain independent power plants (IPPs) has also added to the electricity woes in the state, an official of the department said.

"The government is dealing with a situation in April, which was expected in May. Never before has Odisha experienced such high temperatures in April," said Energy Secretary N B Dhal.

Odisha's current peak power demand is estimated to be 5,200- 5,400 MW, while the state generates around 4,800 MW.