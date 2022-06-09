Explained: In a Presidential election what is the vote value of an MP

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 25. The President is elected by members of the electoral college comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states.

New Delhi, Jun 09: The schedule for the Presidential election will be announced today by the Election Commission of India at 3 pm.

This time in the Presidential polls the vote value of an MP would go down as there are no legislators from J&K

The last election were on July 12 2017 and the counting took place on July 20.

In a presidential election each MLA's vote carries a value proportionate to the population of the state as per the 1971 census.

In the electoral college the vote value of 5,49,442 is enough to elect the President. he electoral college comprises 4,896 legislators. This includes the 776 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and 4,120 MLAs. However the number this time would be 4,809 as there is no assembly in Jammu and Kashmir which used to have 87 MLAs.

The nominated members and the MLCs are not eligible to vote.

No. State/UT MLAs Population Vote value Total vote value 1 Andhra Pradesh 175 43,502,708 248 43400 2 Arunachal Pradesh 60 467,511 8 480 3 Assam 126 14,625,152 116 14,616 4 Bihar 243 42,126,236 173 42,039 5 Chhattisgarh 90 11,637,494 129 11,610 6 Delhi 70 4,065,698 58 4,060 7 Goa 40 795,120 20 800 8 Gujarat 182 26,697,475 147 26,754 9 Haryana 90 10,036,808 112 10,080 10 Himachal Pradesh 68 3,460,434 51 3468 12 Jharkhand 81 14,227,133 176 14,256 13 Karnataka 224 29,299,014 131 29,344 14 Kerala 140 21,347,375 152 21,280 15 Madhya Pradesh 230 30,016,625 131 30,130 16 Maharashtra 288 50,412,235 175 50,400 17 Manipur 60 1,072,753 18 1,080 18 Meghalaya 60 1,011,699 17 1,020 19 Mizoram 40 332,390 8 320 20 Nagaland 60 516,499 9 540 21 Odisha 147 21,944,615 149 21,903 22 Puducherry 30 471,707 16 480 23 Punjab 117 13,551,060 116 13,572 24 Rajasthan 200 25,765,806 129 25,800 25 Sikkim 32 209,843 7 224 26 Tamil Nadu 234 41,199,168 176 41,184 27 Telangana 119 43,502,708 148 17612 28 Tripura 60 1,556,342 26 1,560 29 Uttar Pradesh 403 83,849,905 208 83,824 30 Uttarakhand 70 4,491,239 64 4,480 31 West Bengal 294 44,312,011 151 44,394 Total 4,120 549,302,055 549,474

The value of the vote of a Member of Parliament is likely to go down to 700 from 708 in the presidential polls scheduled in July due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The value of the vote of an MP in a presidential election is based on the number of elected members in legislative assemblies of states and union territories, including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Electoral College for the presidential election comprises the members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and those of the legislative assemblies of states and union territories including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Before it was bifurcated into two union territories of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir in August 2019, the erstwhile state of J&K had 83 assembly seats.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the Union Territory of J&K will have a legislative assembly, while Ladakh will be governed directly by the Centre.

The BJP led alliance and the Opposition parties will put up their own candidate for the elections.

The Opposition's yet to announce a joint candidate for the post of President. There have been back to back meetings which have been led by Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BJP has 48.9 per cent of the vote share of all the MLAs and MPs. The Opposition and other parties have 51.1 per cent. The BJP will need the vote of either the BJD or YSR Congress to elect its candidate.