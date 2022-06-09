Explained: In a Presidential election what is the vote value of an MP

This time in the Presidential polls the vote value of an MP would go down as there are no legislators from J&K
New Delhi, Jun 09: The schedule for the Presidential election will be announced today by the Election Commission of India at 3 pm.
The term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 25. The President is elected by members of the electoral college comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states.
The last election were on July 12 2017 and the counting took place on July 20.
In a presidential election each MLA's vote carries a value proportionate to the population of the state as per the 1971 census.
In the electoral college the vote value of 5,49,442 is enough to elect the President. he electoral college comprises 4,896 legislators. This includes the 776 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and 4,120 MLAs. However the number this time would be 4,809 as there is no assembly in Jammu and Kashmir which used to have 87 MLAs.
The nominated members and the MLCs are not eligible to vote.
|No.
|State/UT
|MLAs
|Population
|Vote value
|Total vote value
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|175
|43,502,708
|248
|43400
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|60
|467,511
|8
|480
|3
|Assam
|126
|14,625,152
|116
|14,616
|4
|Bihar
|243
|42,126,236
|173
|42,039
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|90
|11,637,494
|129
|11,610
|6
|Delhi
|70
|4,065,698
|58
|4,060
|7
|Goa
|40
|795,120
|20
|800
|8
|Gujarat
|182
|26,697,475
|147
|26,754
|9
|Haryana
|90
|10,036,808
|112
|10,080
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|68
|3,460,434
|51
|3468
|12
|Jharkhand
|81
|14,227,133
|176
|14,256
|13
|Karnataka
|224
|29,299,014
|131
|29,344
|14
|Kerala
|140
|21,347,375
|152
|21,280
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|230
|30,016,625
|131
|30,130
|16
|Maharashtra
|288
|50,412,235
|175
|50,400
|17
|Manipur
|60
|1,072,753
|18
|1,080
|18
|Meghalaya
|60
|1,011,699
|17
|1,020
|19
|Mizoram
|40
|332,390
|8
|320
|20
|Nagaland
|60
|516,499
|9
|540
|21
|Odisha
|147
|21,944,615
|149
|21,903
|22
|Puducherry
|30
|471,707
|16
|480
|23
|Punjab
|117
|13,551,060
|116
|13,572
|24
|Rajasthan
|200
|25,765,806
|129
|25,800
|25
|Sikkim
|32
|209,843
|7
|224
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|234
|41,199,168
|176
|41,184
|27
|Telangana
|119
|43,502,708
|148
|17612
|28
|Tripura
|60
|1,556,342
|26
|1,560
|29
|Uttar Pradesh
|403
|83,849,905
|208
|83,824
|30
|Uttarakhand
|70
|4,491,239
|64
|4,480
|31
|West Bengal
|294
|44,312,011
|151
|44,394
|
|Total
|4,120
|549,302,055
|
|549,474
The value of the vote of a Member of Parliament is likely to go down to 700 from 708 in the presidential polls scheduled in July due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
The value of the vote of an MP in a presidential election is based on the number of elected members in legislative assemblies of states and union territories, including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.
The Electoral College for the presidential election comprises the members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and those of the legislative assemblies of states and union territories including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.
Before it was bifurcated into two union territories of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir in August 2019, the erstwhile state of J&K had 83 assembly seats.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the Union Territory of J&K will have a legislative assembly, while Ladakh will be governed directly by the Centre.
The BJP led alliance and the Opposition parties will put up their own candidate for the elections.
The Opposition's yet to announce a joint candidate for the post of President. There have been back to back meetings which have been led by Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao.
The BJP has 48.9 per cent of the vote share of all the MLAs and MPs. The Opposition and other parties have 51.1 per cent. The BJP will need the vote of either the BJD or YSR Congress to elect its candidate.