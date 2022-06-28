Explained: How IISC researchers are Using GPUs to discover human brain activity

New Delhi, Jun 28: A new Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)-based machine learning algorithm developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) can help scientists better understand and predict connectivity between different regions of the brain, a PTI report said.

Using ReAL-LiFE, the team was able to evaluate dMRI data over 150 times faster than existing state-of-the-art algorithms, according to an IISc press release issued on Monday.

"Tasks that previously took hours to days can be completed within seconds to minutes," said Devarajan Sridharan, Associate Professor at the Centre for Neuroscience (CNS), IISc, and corresponding author of the study published in the journal Nature Computational Science.

Millions of neurons fire in the brain every second, generating electrical pulses that travel across neuronal networks from one point in the brain to another through connecting cables or "axons". These connections are essential for computations that the brain performs.