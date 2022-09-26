Exotic animals, including gibbons and reptiles, rescued from Mizoram-Assam border

Four people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in transporting wild species.

The animals include six gibbons, three small monkeys and 10 different reptiles, and all of these were rescued while being transported to Assam, Saiphai police outpost officer-in-charge Lalengmawia said.

Those arrested hail from Assam's Cachar and Karimganj districts, the officials said on Sunday.

According to experts, exotic' animals refer to species in the wild or ones that are more unusual than standard animals like dogs and cats.