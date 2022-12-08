Exit polls vs exact poll for Gujarat and HP: Who got it right?

New Delhi, Dec 08: The BJP has come out with flying colours in Gujarat with a landslide victory as it won over 150 seats, but lost Himachal Pradesh to Congress. Interestingly, all pollsters had predicted BJP coming back to power in Gujarat, but not many predicted that it was going to suffer defeat in Himachal Pradesh.

Most pollsters had claimed that the BJP will emerge victorious in the range of 120-140 and it was Today's Chanakya which had forecast 150 seats for the saffron party.

India Today-Axis My India had claimed that the BJP was likely to win 129-151 seats, Congress would bag 16-30 seats while AAP might win 9-21 seats. TV9 had predicted 125-130 for BJP and Jan Ki Baat had forecast 117-140 seats for the saffron party.

The AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab and had launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat, was projected to bag anything between 2 and 13 seats.

Exit Polls BJP Congress AAP REPUBLIC - P-MARQ 128-148 30-42 3-5 Aaj Tak-Axis My India 24-34 30-40 9-21 India Today-Axis My India 129-151 16-30 09-21 TV9 125-130 40-50 03-05 ETG-TNN 139 30 11 Jan Ki Baat 117-140 34-51 06-13

Cong gets a majority in Himachal Pradesh

The Congress has gained a majority in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, winning 35 of the 68 seats and leading in five.

The exit polls had predicted a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 24-40 seats for the Congress.

Aaj Tak-Axis My India projected a close contest between Congress and the BJP and forecast 24-34 seats for the BJP and 30-40 seats for Congress.

The BJP has bucked the anti-incumbency trend in the last Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Assam, and Uttarakhand by repeating its state governments there, but failed to repeat it in Himachal Pradesh.

