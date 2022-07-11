Ex-Punjab MLA Bains sent to 3-day police custody in a rape case

Following a direction from a local court, the case was registered against Bains and five others, including his two brothers, on July 16, 2021.

The court had declared Bains and the other accused as proclaimed offenders as they were not participating in the proceedings.

The woman had alleged in her complaint that the former MLA had raped her multiple times after she approached him for help in a property dispute case.

Earlier, police had arrested his brother and his personal assistant in the same case.