Ex-CJI UU Lalit justifies acquittal of 3 convicts in Delhi Chhawla gang rape case

He stated that the prosecution failed to prove the guilt of the three accused in the case. "We did not find material good enough to sustain the conviction," Lalit added.

On asking about the uproar over the verdict, the former Chief Justice of India stated that only evidence matters and not sentiments.

The Supreme Court on November 7 acquitted three men sentenced to death for the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawla area in 2012. The three men were accused of abducting, gangraping and brutally killing the woman in February 2012.

A trial court awarded the death penalty to the three accused, terming the case "rarest-of-rare" in 2014 and the judgment was later upheld by the Delhi High Court.

"We have not just lost the battle but also the will to live," PTI quoted said the mother of Chhawla gangrape victim as saying over the Supreme Court's decision. The victim's father claimed that the apex court has "let them down" and they have lost faith in the judiciary after fighting for over 11 years.