"There is no drama in Rajasthan. Everything will be clear in a day or two. The media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the INC president election. You cannot discuss the presidential election of any other party in this country," ANI quoted KC Venugopal as saying.

It all started after Ashok Gehlot decided to throw his hat into the ring as decided to contest Congress presidential poll.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was pushed by the central leadership to contest the party's presidential poll. However, he wanted to retain his existing post and be the party president if elected. However, Rahul Gandhi was against it and batted for the "one-man, one-post" concept in line with the Chintan Shivir reforms earlier this year.

The story took a surprising turn after 90 odd MLAs refused to attend CLP meeting on Sunday evening where the name of the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan was to be decided.

The rebel MLAs met the Speaker and submitted their resignation despite central observer Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken requesting them to come for one-on-one discussion to sort out the differences. This development has irked the Congress Working Committee members as well as the Gandhis as it caused the party a huge embarrassment when it started its ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to unite people.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether Gehlot will contest the poll. It is expected to be clear after Gehlot's meeting with Sonia Gandhi on Sunday.