"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, dedicated to the worship of Sun God and nature. With the blessings of Lord Bhaskar's aura and Chhathi Maiya, everyone's life should always be illuminated, this is the wish," tweeted PM Modi.

Chhath Puja is an occasion when we express our reverence, affection and gratitude towards mother Nature. Offering Arghya to the Sun God, devotees begin their day with a rigorous fast and worship the sun and rivers. The fast culminates in a holy bath in the water bodies and worshiping the nature. This festival is a unique example of mutual harmony between human beings and the nature.

On this year's Chhath Puja, may people's wishes get fulfilled, and everyone stays healthy and happy.Let us take this opportunity to pledge that we will make our water resources and environment pollution-free".