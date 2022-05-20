Every political party must be forced to take part in politics of development: PM Modi

. .

On the government completing 8 years of governance this year, the PM said that these 8 years have seen resolutions and accomplishments. This period was dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor.

We should never take any short cuts. We have to move forward on whatever the basic subjects are, which are the core-issues, including the country. And what are these Core-Issues? We have to work continuously for the welfare of the poor, to improve the life of the poor, to empower the poor, the PM added.

He said that the BJP has to work continuously on the politics of development. This should be established in all four directions of the country. Whichever political party it may be, it has to be forced to take part in the politics of developments.