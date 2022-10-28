"The country's economy is going through a very bad phase. Even after 75 years of Independence, India is known as a developing and poor country... On one hand, citizens need to work hard, but we also need God's blessings for our efforts to bear fruit," NDTV quoted him as stating in the letter, written in Hindi.

The Delhi CM claimed that his appeal to the Prime Minister over having the photos of the Hindu gods on the Indian currency notes two days ago has met with a great response from public.

However, his appeal met with severe criticism. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that several AAP ministers and leaders in Gujarat have abused Hindu Gods in the past and they were still in the party. "Their (AAP) minister, Gujarat chief, and leaders have abused Hindu gods and said many things and yet, they are in the party. They're bringing new tactics to save face in polls. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," Tiwari said.

BJP leader Sambit Patra said that Kejriwal who earlier mocked a film on Kashmiris is now pretending to be religious.

"Arvind Kejriwal's politics is now taking a U-turn... He's the same man who declined to ever go to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming God won't accept the prayers offered there... he's the same man who laughed and called exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie, in Parliament," said Sambit Patra.

Reacting to the statement, Congress dubbed Kejriwal B team of BJP and RSS.

"He is B team of BJP & RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me," said Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.