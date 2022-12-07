eSanjeevani crosses 8 crore teleconsultations

eSanjeevani provides an alternative to the conventional physical consultations via digital platform and has been implemented in 1,09,748 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres and 14,188 Hubs so far

New Delhi, Dec 07: India's free telemedicine service ' eSanjeevani' has crossed yet another milestone as it crosses 8 crore teleconsultations. The last one crore was recorded in just five weeks, as per the statement from the government.

An e-health initiative by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, eSanjeevani is a national telemedicine service that strives to provide an alternative to the conventional physical consultations via digital platform.