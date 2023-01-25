Erode East bypoll: To fight communal forces, Kamal Haasan extends DMK-backed Cong candidate

Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), said that it was a "moment of national importance" to fight for the common cause of joining hands against "communal forces." Elangovan, senior Congress leader and former union minister, is the candidate of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Aliance (SPA). The bypoll was necessitated due to the recent death of sitting local legislator and his son Thirumahan Everaa.

Chennai, Jan 25: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who had recently attended Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', has extended support to DMK-backed Congress candidate in upcoming Erode East bypoll.

Briefing reporters after chairing a meeting of the party's Administrative and Executive councils, Haasan said they unanimously decided to extend "unconditional support" to the DMK-led SPA candidate and "my friend" Elangovan.

"Myself and my partymen will extend whatever assistance is required for Elangovan's win," and ensure a big victory margin for the Congress leader, Haasan added.

This is the first time the actor-politician is extending support to a candidate of another party in the elections as MNM had faced the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 state Assembly elections by itself.

Asked about his supporting the DMK backed candidate, Haasan said he had joined hands to fight against communal forces and those that were trying to "intrude" into every aspect of people's life including food.

"When it comes to national importance, you have to rub off differences," he said, responding to a question but indicated any decision over possible alliance for the 2024 Parliamentay elections will be taken then.

Elangovan had earlier met Haasan.

Last week, the Election Commission announced a bypoll to the Erode (East) constituency in Tamil Nadu on February 27. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. The filing of nominations would start on January 31.