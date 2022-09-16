New Delhi, Sep 16: On September 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the Cheetahs in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh 70 years after the magnificent beast went extinct in India. The day also happens to be the birthday of Prime Minister Modi.
Epic memes for an epic return as the Cheetah gets set to takes its stride in India
The Cheetahs are being brought in from Namibia as part of a special agreement. During the entire transit the Cheetahs will not be given any food and this is to avoid any complications during the long journey.
Such long journey cause a nausea like feeling in animals.
There are some epic memes on the social media celebrating the return of the Cheetah.
Check them out.
