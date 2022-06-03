EPF interest rate 2022: Centre okays 8.1 % interest for this year

As per an EPFO office order issued on Friday and reviewed by PTI, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has conveyed approval of the central government to credit 8.1 per cent rate of interest for 2021-22 to each member of the EPF scheme. The 8.1 per cent EPF rate of interest is the lowest since 1977-78, when it stood at 8 per cent.

The labour ministry had sent the proposal to the Ministry of Finance for its concurrence.

Now, after the ratification of the interest rate by the government, the EPFO would start crediting the fixed rate of interest for the fiscal into the EPF accounts.

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2021. In March 2020, the EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent in 2018-19.

The EPF interest rate provided for 2019-20 was the lowest since 2012-13, when it was brought down to 8.5 per cent.

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18.

The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16. It had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than the 8.5 per cent for 2012-13. The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.

An EPFO trustee, K E Raghunathan, who represents employers, said the speed with which the ministries of labour and finance have cleared the interest rate is really appreciable, considering the dire need of funds in the hands of employees and it will help them meet expenses such as educational needs of their children.