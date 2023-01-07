Entire world is looking up to India to bring stability to the global supply chain: PM Modi

Prime Minister recalled the development milestones achieved by the country since the last conference in June 2022, citing various instances like India attaining Presidency of G20, becoming fifth biggest economy of the world, rapid registration of new startups, foray of private players in space sector, launch of National Logistics Policy, approval of National Green Hydrogen Mission, among others. He underlined that states and centre should work together and scale up the speed of progress.

Prime Minister said that in order to build a developed India, the country is focussing on four pillars of infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion. He said that today, entire world is reposing its faith in India and we are being looked up as a country that can bring stability to the global supply chain.

He said that the country will be able to take full advantage of this only if states take lead, maintaining focus on quality and taking decisions with an India-first approach. He added that states should focus on pro-development governance, ease of doing business, ease of living and provision of robust infrastructure.

Launching the Aspirational Block Programme, Prime Minister underscored the success achieved in various Aspirational Districts in the country under the Aspirational District Program. He added that the Aspirational District model should now be taken up to block level in the form of the Aspirational Block Programme. He asked the officials present in the meeting to implement the Aspirational Block Programme in their respective states.

Discussing MSMEs, Prime Minister said that states must act proactively towards formalisation of MSMEs. He said that to make these MSMEs globally competitive, we need to make available finance, technology, market and access for skilling. He also discussed bringing more MSMEs on board the GeM portal. He said that we should take steps to make the MSMEs global champions and part of the global value chain.

Discussing the success of the cluster approach in development of MSMEs, Prime Minister said that the linkage of MSME clusters and self help groups can be explored for promoting unique local products and getting GI tags registration for them, associating it with the endeavour of 'one district one product', adding that it will give fillip to the clarion call of vocal for local. He said that states should identify their best local products and help them attain national and international stature. Here, he also cited the example of Ekta Mall at Statue of Unity.

Prime Minister recalled the burden of over-regulation and restrictions once faced by the country, and reforms put in place to end thousands of compliances at central and state levels. He also spoke about the need to end old laws, some of which have persisted since independence.

Discussing how different government departments keep asking for the same documents, Prime Minister said that today the need of the hour is to move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardisation of forms. He also spoke about how the country is working towards bettering both physical and social infrastructure, and discussed PM GatiShakti National Masterplan.

He also spoke about data security and the criticality of having a secure technology infrastructure for seamless delivery of essential services. He emphasised that states should try to adopt a strong cyber security strategy, adding that this investment is like an insurance for the future. Aspects related to cyber security audit management and development of crisis management plans were also discussed by him.

Prime Minister also discussed the development of coastal areas of the country. He said that the vast Exclusive Economic Zone of the country is equipped with resources and offers tremendous opportunities for the country. Stressing on the need for increased awareness of the circular economy, Prime Minister highlighted Mission LiFE (Lifestyle of Environment) and the important role the states can play in furthering it.

Stating that on India's initiative, the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Prime Minister said that millets are not only smart food but are also environmentally friendly and may turn out to be a sustainable future food.

He said that states should work on research related to millet products such that processing, packaging, marketing, branding etc and overall value addition of millet products is promoted. Prime Minister also discussed establishing 'Millet Cafes' at prominent public places and state government offices across the country, adding that millets may be showcased in the G20 meetings being held in states.

For the preparations related to G20 meetings in the states, Prime Minister stressed on the importance of involving the common citizens. He said that creative solutions should be envisaged for achieving such 'Citizen Connect'.

He also advised the establishment of a dedicated team for preparations related to G20. Prime Minister also cautioned the states on the challenges posed by drugs, international crimes, terrorism and disinformation originating in foreign soil.

Prime Minister discussed the need to enhance the capacity of bureaucracy and the launch of Mission Karmayogi. He said that the state government should also review their training infrastructure and launch capacity building programs.