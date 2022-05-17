Engineer at Twitter says we are all commies as f***: Watch

Caught on camera, Murugesan says that the office politics is so left-leaning that people working there have changed their original views to adjust to the prevailing atmosphere.

A lot has changed since Musk began the takeover process in April. Many employees are worried for their jobs and his companies run differently in contrast two Twitter's socialist workplace.

He is a capitalist and were weren't really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist. Like we are all commies as f***, he is heard saying. He also said said that the company's operating procedures were extremely lax and essentially like everyone gets to do whatever they want.

He added that many staffers had openly tried to thwart the use take-over and many even revolted against it. After Musk made the announcement on Twitter, many employees revolted and they warned of the exodus of staff.