Energy, food crisis to get top billing as PM Modi attends G20 Summit

"G20 Presidency is not merely a diplomatic meeting for India, it is a new responsibility and a measure of the world's trust in India," the PM had said during a virtual briefing.

Following his arrival in Bali, Arindam Bagchi the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said "Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20 org Summit agenda today."

The PM received a warm welcome at the summit which is also being attended by United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping among others.

"During the Bali Summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 Leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will meet with Leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them," PM Modi had said in his departure statement.