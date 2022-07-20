Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 2 Suspects killed in encounter with Punjab Police

The area has been cordoned off and the locals told to stay indoors. Gunshots were heard from the site where the accused were thought to be hiding. A heavy police force has been deployed at the village.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

A CCTV footage recently surfaced showing Roopa and Kusa riding a bike at Samalsar in Moga district on June 21.

Police have identified six shooters who were part of the two modules involved in the killing. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had earlier nabbed three shooters -- Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa.

Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were part of the second module.

It is believed that Kusa had fired at Moosewala with an AK-47 rifle. Kusa and Roopa were in a Toyota Corolla car which was trailing Moosewala's vehicle at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29.

After committing the crime, Kusa and Roopa had snatched a car which was later found abandoned in Moga district.

Police from Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai are probing the case. The murder was directed allegedly by Canada-based Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in coordination with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was already in Delhi's Tihar Jail.