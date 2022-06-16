Eminent Urdu scholar Gopi Chand Narang passes away at 91

He was Professor Emeritus at the University of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia. He incorporated a range of modern theoretical frameworks, including stylistics, structuralism, post-structuralism and Sanskrit poetics.

He has produced three studies: Hindustani Qisson se Makhooz Urdu Masnaviyan (1961), Urdu Ghazal aur Hindustani Zehn-o-Tehzeeb (2002) and Hindustan ki Tehreek-e-Azadi aur Urdu Shairi (2003). Narang's related volumes-Amir Khusrow ka Hindavi Kalaam (1987), Saniha-e-Karbala bataur Sheri Isti'ara (1986) and Urdu Zabaan aur Lisaniyaat (2006)-are socio-cultural and historical studies.

In addition to teaching, Narang was vice-chairman of the Delhi Urdu Academy (1996-1999) and the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language - HRD (1998-2004) and vice-president (1998-2002) and president (2003-2007) of the Sahitya Akademi.

He was born in Dukki, now in present-day Baluchistan, Pakistan.