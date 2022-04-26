New Delhi, Apr 26: Netizens have gone crazy over the news of billionaire businessman Elon Musk taking over the social media platform for $44 billion (€41 billion).

A self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist," he is expected to take a less robust approach to regulate content, and analysts have speculated that he may reinstate accounts of Trump and allies who have fallen afoul of the rules.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Elon Musk said in a statement after striking a deal.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," he added.However, the development triggered meme fest on social media as many netizens used the opportunity to target the platform for its strict content policy.