Washington, Apr 28 : Just days after buying social media giant Twitter, tech mogul Elon Musk has announced to buy on Coca-Cola is now going viral. Musk tweeted that he will buy the multinational beverage corporation 'to put the cocaine back in'.

"Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," Musk wrote on Twitter.

This is in reference to the usage of coca leaves to produce Coca-Cola in the 1980s, which was a common ingredient in the production of cocaine.

Coca Cola is a carbonated soft drink. It is manufactured by Atlanta headquartered The Coca-Cola Company.

. .

Only Musk knows whether he is kidding. The Tesla founder is known for throwing ideas, sometimes light-hearted, on his Twitter timeline. His tweets often spark debates on various issues, including free speech.

Earlier, Musk had tweeted he wished to buy McDonald's 'and fix all of the ice-cream machines'. Today morning, Musk quoted his earlier McDonald's tweet and wrote, "Listen, I can't do miracles ok."

The tweet has already been retweeted more than 1,45,000 times (it's going up by the second) and has attracted thousands of comments.

A user commented to Musk's tweet sharing a picture of an old Coke bottle writing, "This is the first publicly sold bottle of Coca-Cola in 1894 which contained 3.5 grams of cocaine. Bring it back." "Kicks Red Bull's ass!," Musk responded.