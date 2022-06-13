Elections to four Karnataka MLC seats to be held today; Schools closed in these districts

The ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress have fielded one candidate in each of the four constituencies and JD(S) has fielded its candidates in three constituencies excluding North West Graduates constituency.

. .

There are 49 candidates in fray and there are 2,84,922 registered voters in 607 polling stations in four constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka schools, colleges have been closed only for one day and particularly due to elections of the Legislative Council from Graduates and Teachers constituencies.

The complete list of Karnataka districts where a holiday has been declared today is here and these are - Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Mysore, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada. However, there is no holiday for institutes in Bangalore on account of these elections.

Moreover, one day's leave has also been granted for graduates and teachers belonging to government-aided, unaided and private schools and colleges, state and central government offices, factories, nationalised and private banks, cooperative societies and all other establishments.