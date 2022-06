Election Commission delists 111 additional Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

It had issued an order on 25th of May to nudge the Registered Unrecognised Political Parties for ensuring due compliances. The Chief Electoral Officers were directed to initiate action for enforcing due compliances by RUPPs as a follow up action.

CEOs have reported that these 111 RUPPs either have been found to be non-existent on verification or the letters issued by them have returned undelivered by the postal department.

The Commission further decided that any party aggrieved from this may approach the concerned Chief Electoral Officer or Election Commission within 30 days of the issue of this order along with all evidences of existence, and other legal and regulatory compliances. The segregated list of such RUPPs shall be sent to respective CEOs and CBDT for requisite action.

A reference has also been sent to the Department of Revenue for necessary legal and criminal action against three RUPPs involved in serious financial impropriety. A list of 66 RUPPs which have claimed income tax exemption without submitting contribution reports has also been shared with the Revenue Department.