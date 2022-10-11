New Delhi, Oct 11: Election Commission of India on Tuesday allowed the 'Two Swords and Shield symbol' to Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. The Shinde faction, which is now named as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', will be able to use the symbol for the Andheri East assembly bypoll, should it decide to contest the election scheduled for November 3.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Commission said it has decided to declare 'Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords & Shield)' to be a free symbol and allot it to the candidate set up, if any, by the Shinde-led group in the current bye-election.

Eknath Shinde faction had submitted 'Shining sun', 'Shield & sword' and 'Peepul tree' as its election symbol options to the Election Commission of India.

The Election Commission on Monday allotted 'Balasahebanchi Shivsena' as party name for Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena. It had denied Trishul and Gada (mace) as poll symbols to rival Shiv Sena factions, citing religious connotations.

The poll body on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde along with 40 MLas had rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership earlier this year.

Later, with the support of BJP, Shinde became the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as his deputy.