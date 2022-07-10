Eknath Shinde promises to bring Ache Din; cabinet reshuffle expected soon

"I will use my Chief Minister's post to give justice to the people of the state and will try to bring 'Ache Din' into the lives of common citizens. We will take forward the Hindutva of Balasaheb and the teachings of Dharmveer Anand Dighe," Shinde said in Pune, while addressing a public gathering.

Eight Ministers of the Uddhav government had joined Shinde in the revolt. There is speculation that all of them can be made Ministers again.

Shinde also dismissed his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray's call for mid-term polls in Maharashtra and asserted that his government is strong and stable with the support of 164 MLAs, while the opposition has only 99.

Shinde and Fadnavis had a long meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during which the broad contours of the power-sharing arrangement in the new Maharashtra government were learnt to have been finalised.

. .

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has moved the Supreme Court opposing the Maharashtra governor's June 30 decision to invite Shinde-led MLAs supported by the BJP to form a government in the state.

The matter will be heard in the Supreme Court on July 11.

Last month, Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena. Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra, while Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.