Eknath Shinde claims security of rebel MLAs and their families removed

The allegation comes ahead of the national executive meeting at the Shiv Sena Bhavan at 1 pm today.

Striking a defiant note, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday night dared rebel leader Eknath Shinde and the BJP to try and take away the Shiv Sena cadre and those who vote for the party, and also accused the BJP of trying to finish off the Sena.

In a virtual address to party corporators, he said the common Shiv Sena workers were his "wealth", and as long as they were with him, he did not care about criticism by others.

The Shiv Sena has been "betrayed by its own people," he said, as his government faced a crisis after majority of Sena MLAs joined Eknath Shinde who is camping in Guwahati.

"We gave these rebels tickets to contest assembly elections despite many of you being aspirants for the same. These people are disgruntled after getting elected owing to your hard work, and you are standing by the party in this crucial time. I can't thank you enough," Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, told party workers.

"I had told Eknath Shinde to look into complaints regarding alliance partners. He told me that legislators were pressurizing him that the Sena should join hands with the BJP. I told him to bring these MLAs to me, let's discuss this. BJP treated us badly, didn't honour promises. Many of the rebels have cases filed against them. So if they go with BJP, they will become clean, if they stayed with us, they will go to jail. Is this a sign of friendship?" Thackeray asked.