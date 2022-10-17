Temjen Imna Along, on International World Food Day on Sunday, posted a picture of him with some milkshake and baked goodies. He captioned, "Got to know that today is #WorldFoodDay. Ek pic toh banta hai!"

New Delhi, Oct 17: Remember the Nagaland minister who won the internet for his remarks about the benefits of having small eyes a few months ago? Well, the witty minister is back again and this time, his post is all about food and food lovers.

After the Nagaland minister posted the picture, the netizens started reacting to his post. The Twitter post has so far received 29 thousand likes. It has been retweeted 1200 times so far.

Temjen Imna Along is the higher education and tribal affairs minister of Nagaland. He is known for his witty statement and posts.

