Edutech firms to be summoned by govt amidst rising complaints

The Secretary was responding to reporters' queries on the new guidelines to prevent misleading advertisements.

. .

On action taken to stop fake reviews on e-commerce companies, the secretary said a committee has been set up for framing guidelines to prevent fake reviews.

The committee will have representatives of e-tailers like Amazon, Reliance, consumer organisations and law firms. "We will hopefully come out with guidelines to prevent fake reviews in the next 60 days," he added.

Recently, the secretary had a meeting with restaurants and hotel representatives over service charge issues, as well as with ride-hailing apps over unfair trade practices.

Central Consumer Protection Authority Chief Commissioner and Additional Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry Nidhi Khare and other senior officials were present at the press conference.

(PTI)