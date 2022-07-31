Raut was being investigated by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities involving the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl.'

New Delhi, July 31: The Enforcement Directorate team reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case.

Raut again reiterated that he has "nothing to do with any scam".

"...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam. I am saying this by taking the oath of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb taught us to fight. I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," Raut tweeted.

The probe agency had earlier attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law.

The case pertains to a money-laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.

The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.