Haris, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged, "acquired" a flat in Ajman UAE, held foreign bank accounts and investments and shareholdings in a foreign business entity in UAE valued at AED 92,69,025.78 (equivalent to Rs 17,34,80,746), in violation of section 4 of FEMA, 1999."

According to section 37A of the Act, if any foreign exchange, foreign security or immovable property, situated outside India, is suspected to have been held in contravention of this law, then the ED is empowered to seize value equivalent within India, of such foreign exchange, foreign security or immovable property, it said.

The total market value of the seized Indian assets is Rs 17.34 crore, it said.