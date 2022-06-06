New Delhi, Jun 06 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain. According to the details, the searches were conducted in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

On May 31, a Delhi court had sent Jain to ED custody till June 9 in a money laundering case. The court noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel issued the remand order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, sought Jain's custodial interrogation for 14 days.

He said there was a chequered layer of money and the agency was trying to find out if the accused was laundering somebody else's money and whether there were other potential beneficiaries.

So far, Jain has been evasive in his replies to the agency, he alleged.

The ED said the custody was required to find out where eventually the money came from.

(With inputs from agencies)