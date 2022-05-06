ED raids locations in Jharkhand MGNREGA funds fraud PMLA case

New Delhi/Ranchi, May 6 : The ED on Thursday conducted raids at multiple premises, including that of Jharkhand mining secretary, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state, officials said.

The searches are being carried out under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at 18 premises in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal. They said the premises of IAS officer and Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal are also being covered as part of the action.

The case pertains to the arrest of Jharkhand junior engineer Ram Binod Prasad Sinha in 2020 by the Enforcement Directorate after it booked him under the PMLA.

The federal agency took cognisance of 16 FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Jharkhand vigilance bureau against him a few years back for allegedly “abusing his official position and indulging in embezzlement of Rs 18 crore government funds by way of forgery and misappropriation of funds”.