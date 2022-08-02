ED raids at multiple locations in Delhi linked to National Herald case

. .

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was questioned in the same case by the probe agency. While Sonia Gandhi was questioned for 11 hours in 3 days, Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the ED in this case last month in sessions that clocked over 50 hours over five days.

The Gandhis are understood to have stuck to the party's position that no personal acquisition of assets was made in the Associated Journals Limited (AJL)-Young Indian deal and that the routine affairs were handled by other office bearers, including late Motilal Vora. Bansal and Kharge have been questioned by the ED in the past.