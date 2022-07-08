ED conducts raids at 18 locations in money-laundering probe against Jharkhand CM’s aide

The searches are being conducted in Sahibganj district and its towns like Berhait and Rajmahal.

According to officials, as many as 18 locations are being searched and the action is being undertaken under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Earlier, the ED had arrested suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in the tribal state.

Singhal was arrested after the central probe agency conducted raids at more than 18 places -- Ranchi, Chandigarh, Noida, Mumbai, Kollata, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, and in several parts of NCR.