ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi, May 30: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, officials told news agency ANI.

The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case, PTI reports.

Responding to the arrest, Delhi Dy CM said, "A fake case is being run against Satyendar Jain for eight yers. ED called many times before & stopped for many years in between as they couldn't find anything. Now it's started again as he's the Himachal Pradesh poll in charge. He'll be released in a few days as the case is bogus,"