ED action against Rahul Gandhi: Telangana Congress protests in Hyderabad turns ugly

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several others were taken into preventive custody by police as they were proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.

. .

The protest caused traffic jam on Khairtabad Circle and surrounding areas.

A two-wheeler was set on fire and some protesters were seen climbing on a state-run city bus even as window panes of the bus were smashed allegedly by an agitator.

The demonstrators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police.