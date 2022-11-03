Gujarat Assembly election 2022 to be held in two phases; Polling on December 1, 5; Result on December 8

Of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.

The withdrawal of candidature is allowed till November 17 for 89 seats in phase one and till November 21 for 93 seats in the second phase: Election Commission of India.

Kumar said,''A total of 51,782 polling stations will be there in Gujarat. Women in command in 1,274 polling stations, and there will be 182 model polling stations. Polling stations to have assured maintenance facilities like toilets, drinking water, etc.''

''A shipping container at Aliabet with AMF for 217 voters. Polling station for a single voter in Gir Forest. A team of 15 election officials to visit conduct election for the single voter,'' he said.

Here's a look at the key dates for assembly polls in Gujarat Gujarat assembly elections: Two Phase Issue of Gazette notification Nov 5, 2022 and Nov 10, 2022 Last date for filing nomination Nov 14, 2022 and Nov 17,2022 Date for scrutiny of nominations Nov 15, 2022 and Nov 18, 2022 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures Nov 17, 2022 and Nov 21, 2022 Counting of votes 8th December, 2022 Date before which election shall be completed 10th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Kumar said,''For senior citizens, postal ballot facility is made available, and for that one needs to fill Form 12 D. Polling team comprising two officials will reach venue, which will be videographed. For persons with disability, all polling stations in ground floor, and will have priority in voting. Postal Ballot facility also available.''

''Candidates must give their "criminal antecedents" on the KYC App, and it is mandatory for candidates. Political parties must upload detailed information on their websites/social media profiles,'' he said.

Agencies to work with ECI for the Gujarat polls - State Police, Income Tax, NCB, ED, RBI, CISF, GST, State Excise departments, Airport Authority of India, Postal Department, etc.

Gujarat has a 182 member assembly and the BJP had pulled off its sixth consecutive victory winning 99 seats in the last polls, while the Congress put up a spirited fight by bagging 77 seats. In percentage terms, the BJP had polled 49.05 per cent of the valid votes, while Congress had polled 42.97 per cent.