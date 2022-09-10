EC sends its opinion to Jharkhand Guv over disqualification of Basant Soren

The Commission had recently served a notice to Basant Soren under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act that deals with the disqualification of a lawmaker for a government contract.

While hearing such matters, the EC functions as a quasi-judicial body.

"A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government," reads the section.

The EC notice to Basant Soren, a legislator from Dumka pertains to his allegedly co-owning a mining firm in the Bokaro district. There were allegations that this is violative of Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act.

Hemant Soren, also served notice under Section 9A of the RP Act over a mining lease, has to appear before the EC either in person or through counsel on June 14.

Kumar Harsh, representing the BJP, said Basant Soren's side sought more time to include preliminary objections in his reply furnished to the EC.