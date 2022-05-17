Ease of living for citizens, prime focus of meet between PM Modi, UP ministers

Following the meeting, PM Modi said, "had an extensive interaction with the Council of Ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government. We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to furthering good governance and 'Ease of Living' for the citizens."

The last time such a meet was organised was in 2017 during Yogi's first stint as Chief Minister of UP. At that time several leaders of the Opposition were invited. This time however the invitation was only for the ministers.

The PM is paid a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. It was the prime minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. PM Modi visited the sacred Maya Devi temple and offer prayers.

He also delivered an address at the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Lumbini Development Trust.