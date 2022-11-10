Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, Nov 10: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, at around 2.29 am on Thursday.

Representational Image

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, according to National Center for Seismology.

Lunar eclipse yesterday, earthquake today: Could there be a connection?

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 02:29:36 IST, Lat: 9.45 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 6.3 magnitude quake jolted Nepal with tremors shaking Delhi-NCR and north Indian regions too.

Published On November 10, 2022

More EARTHQUAKE  News

Read more about: earthquake andaman and nicobar islands
Read more...