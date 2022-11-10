Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, according to National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 02:29:36 IST, Lat: 9.45 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 6.3 magnitude quake jolted Nepal with tremors shaking Delhi-NCR and north Indian regions too.