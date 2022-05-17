New Delhi, May 17: The Southwest monsoon has covered most parts of Andaman and Nicobar islands, six-day ahead of its schedule.

India Meteorological Department said, Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds.

IMD said, conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days.

Met office said, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep area over the next two days. Weather office said, heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka tomorrow.