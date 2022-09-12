EAM Jaishankar meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

New Delhi, Sep 12: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah and apprised him of the progress in bilateral relations.

Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Saudi Arabia as EAM, India, took to Twitter and wrote, "Honoured to call on HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Apprised him of the progress in our bilateral relations. Thank him for sharing his vision of our ties."

Before meeting the crown prince, the EAM met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan and co-chaired the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Committee of the India-Saudi Partnership Council.

Both the leaders discussed current global political and economic concerns and agreed to work closely together in G20 and multilateral organizations.

On Sunday morning, the EAM underlined the importance of India-Saudi strategic relationship at a time when the world is at crossroads while addressing diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh.

In an issued statement before the visit of the EAM to Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "India-Saudi Arabia relations have strengthened considerably over the past few years including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural and defence fields. The top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the Covid pandemic."