EAM Jaishankar meets Pentagon chief; discusses Indo-Pacific, Quad

A statement issued by US Department of Defence said that both the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working together for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

EAM Jaishankar said that defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of the contemporary India-US partnership.

In a tweet, the EAM said, "Pleasure to meet @SecDef once again. Defence and Security cooperation is a key pillar of the contemporary India-US partnership. We noted the steady progress in policy exchange, interoperability, defence trade, service exercises and military-industrial cooperation."

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed expanding information-sharing and logistics cooperation to operational coordination between the US and Indian militaries.

In his opening remark, EAM Jaishankar said, "Our meeting today and my presence here today I do share with you that the global situation today has become far more challenging for a variety of reasons. Indo-Pacific in particular, it's important that the stability, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific should be secured, which is best done amongst others by cooperation between our two countries"

Both the leaders also discussed the QUAD in which four countries--India, US, Australia, and Japan are members. They underscored deepening collaboration between the four countries.

The EAM is on an 11-day visit to the USA. He attended the UNGA session in New York along with over fifty bilateral and multilateral meetings.

In the last leg of his visit, the EAM is also scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today.