EAM Jaishankar likely to visit Russia in November

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had met in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September this year.

As per the report, the EAM visit will cement the visit of PM Modi to Russia.

India on Russia-Ukraine war:

Since the war erupted between Russia and Ukraine, India has maintained that India is not on anyone's side and believes that it is not the era of war right now.

It is to be noted that India has been demanding the cessation of violence since the war started. While meeting with Russian President Putin in September, PM Modi said, "Today's era is not of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call."

PM Modi in telephonic conversations with the Russian President and also the Ukrainian President appealed for the cessation of the violence early.

India appealed to both sides to follow the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

During his UN General Assembly address in September, the EAM Jaishankar said that India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there.

"We are often asked whose side we are on. And our answer, each time, is straight and honest. India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there," the EAM said.

He also added that we are on the side that respects the UN Charter and its founding principles.

Apart from that, India also supported Ukraine while sending essential medicines and medical equipment to the country.