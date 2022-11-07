EAM Jaishankar heads for Russia today

The spokesperson said that issues related to bilateral economic cooperation will figure out during his visit.

Bagchi said, "The external affairs minister will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC)."

The MEA spokesperson said that the EAM's visit will be in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides.

The EAM last visited Russia in July 2021.

According to reports, India has increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia. Russia has become India's top oil supplier in October 2022.

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started in February this year, Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times.

