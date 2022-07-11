E Palaniswami appointed AIADMK interim general secretary amid tussle with OPS

Earlier in the day, the Madras high court rejected the plea filed by O Paneerselvam to stay the conduct of the general council meeting. The court observed that it cannot interfere into the squabbles of a political party. The judgment means that the decks are cleared for former chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswamy to be elevated as the leader of the party in the assembly.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator. The clamour has been growing louder for a single leader in the party since the district secretary meeting on June 14 this year.